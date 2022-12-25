City of Columbia offering free parking at on-street meters, garages during holidays

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia is offering free parking at on-street meters and gated parking facilities during the Christmas and New Year’s Eve holidays.

Officials say drivers can use street meters for free from Thursday, Dec. 22 through Monday, Dec. 26, and January 2. Normal operations will resume on Tuesday, Dec. 27.

Residents can use the city’s gated parking facilities for free on these dates: Thursday, December 22 at 5 p.m. until Tuesday, Dec. 27 at 2 a.m.; and Dec. 30 at 5 p.m. through Jan. 3 at 2 a.m.

To view all city parking facilities, visit parking.columbiasc.gov.