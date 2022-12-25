Tips on insurance for those costly Christmas gifts

Crysty Vaughan,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Tis the season for giving and receiving gifts.

The South Carolina Department of Insurance is sharing an important reminder this holiday season.

According to officials, if you receive an expensive gift this holiday season or make a costly purchase for yourself, you should consider what insurance needs you may have. If the item would be difficult to replace due to value or rarity, an adjustment in your insurance might be the smart move, according to the SC Department of Insurance.

For more information click here https://www.doi.sc.gov/

Fkwk4 Dwyaagd47

Image courtesy SC Dept of Insurance

Categories: Local News
Tags:

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts