Local Living: Pet Adoption special and holiday light displays

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)- In our look at Local Living, Christmas may be over but you can still see some lights across the Midlands.

Of course, these are all pending any weather changes.

Here are a few:

You can check out the Lights at Riverbanks Zoo runs through December 30, 2022. The lights run on select nights from 5:00–9:00pm.

You can take a stroll through the Zoo featuring one millions lights. You can also check out Santa’s Village and more.

For more information, tickets, hours click here https://www.riverbanks.org/events/lights-at-riverbanks

You can drive to Saluda Shoals for Holiday Lights on the River. Organizers say it features more than three miles of lights featuring colorful, animated light displays of all shapes and sizes.

Holiday Lights on the River is $25/Car.

For information on dates, tickets and more, click here

https://www.icrc.net/event/holiday-lights-river-0

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Are you looking for a furry friend this Christmas? Columbia Animal Services is hosting an adoption special for $25.

What: Columbia Animal Services is hosting an adoption special for only $25.

When: Thursday, December 1, 2022 to Saturday, December 31, 2022

Where: Columbia Animal Services, 127 Humane Ln, Columbia, SC 29209