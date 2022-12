Ways to cope with holiday heartbreak

(CNN) — The glow of decorations, streaming lights, gathering of family and friends and plenty of gifts. While it’s sounds like a good time, the holidays are not always merry and bright for every one. It’s a time of the year that can be especially hard on those grieving the loss of a loved one.

In this health minute, Mandy Gaither has more on how to cope with sorrow during the holidays.