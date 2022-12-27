City of Columbia announces alternate leaf collection sites

Columbia residents will have a new leaf collection option this coming fall.

The City of Columbia Solid Waste Division is adding an alternative option for residents to drop their bagged leaves.

Designated containers will be dispersed throughout Columbia to continue keeping neighborhoods tidy and beautiful.

Solid Waste will have containers at the following locations from December 30 through January 5:

Greenview Park- 6700 David St.

Pinehurst Park- 2300 Pinehurst Rd.

MLK Park- 2300 Greene St.

Earlewood Park- 1113 Recreation Dr. * at baseball field

Heathwood Park- 800 Abelia Rd.

A collection calendar and sign up options are available online at https://publicworks.columbiasc.gov/waste-wizard/.

For more information, please call the Solid Waste Division at 803-545-3800 or visit www.ColumbiaSC.gov.