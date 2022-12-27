Hunting accident leaves one dead, say Kershaw authorities

KERSHAW, S.C. (WOLO)— The Kershaw County Coroner says 40 year-old Matthew Roach was announced deceased after officials received a 911 report of a man being shot.

The incident occurred in the 500 block of Shivers Green Road on a hunting club land.

The Elgin man was declared dead at the scene.

The SC Department of Natural Resources and Kershaw authorities are investigating the incident.