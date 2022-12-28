Affidavit on suspect accused of trying to access Shaw Air Force base

Sumter, SC (WOLO) — There are new details about the man accused of trying to illegally access Shaw air force base while armed.

According to a federal affidavit the suspect has ben identified as Angelo Brown and is a retired Army Veteran.

The affidavit states that on December 23rd brown spoke to a guard at the base and mentioned sex-slaves and told the guard he was quote, ‘laced’.

Federal investigators say brown also told the guard he had a b-b gun and a knife before driving through the gate. Once he was stopped, investigators say he pointed a rifle at officers prompting them to fire and injure Brown.