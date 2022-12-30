Seacrest returns for Dick Clark’s Rockin’ NYE

(ABC News) — It’s one of the biggest and most watched New Year’s Eve celebrations on television. That’s right, Dick Clark’s Rocking New Year’s Eve countdown will usher us out of 2022 and into 2023.

This year the event will return to a full scale celebration with eighteen-time host and executive producer Ryan Seacrest will once again head to Times Square to lead the festivities.

Actress and producer Liza Koshy will return as co-host alongside Seacrest.

This event is the most-watched New Year’s Eve celebration nationwide which features iconic performances of the year’s biggest songs including, Duran Duran, New Edition, Jax, and J-Hope and more.

During Bahakel Entertainment interview Ryan Seacrest says the event is always a major draw not only because of the energy of the crowds, but also because of the iconic ball drop and special performances. Most importantly according to Seacrest, it’s always exciting to celebrate going from one year and ushering in a new one.

The festivities kick off LIVE December 31 at 8 p.m. EST/PST right here on ABC.