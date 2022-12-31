“Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023

ABC NEWS– If you’re celebrating ringing in the New Year tonight, ABC has you covered!

ABC and Dick Clark productions announced that “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023” will return for the annual New Year’s Eve tradition from Times Square.

Eighteen-time host and executive producer Ryan Seacrest will once again head to Times Square to lead the festivities.

Actress and producer Liza Koshy will return as co-host alongside Seacrest.

The most-watched New Year's Eve celebration nationwide which features iconic performances of the year's biggest songs airs LIVE Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. EST/PST on ABC.