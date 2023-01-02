Mobile market provides Colony Apartment residents with food, supplies

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Over the Christmas holiday, residents of the Colony Apartments were without heat and running water for three days and have been displaced to nearby hotels until conditions are deemed safe by the Columbia Fire Department.

Last week, the Columbia Police Department made two arrests in the shooting death of Colony resident Miasia James.

According to Columbia Fire Department’s Chief Aubrey Jenkins, around 60% of Colony residents have been cleared to return home.

As the community continues to heal, Harvest Hope and Serve and Connect teamed up to bring a “mobile market” to residents.

The market includes food, cleaning supplies, diapers, and blankets.

Tiauna Rhyne is a resident at the colony apartments.

“I think it’s a wonderful idea. Some people need it and some people are struggling these days over the holidays and some people just ran out of money over the holidays, so I think this is very helpful that the community came out and did their share and did their time with us,” says Rhyne.

Serve and Connect’s CEO Kassy Alia Ray says this is an extremely trying time for the Colony community.

“That’s why we’re so thankful to work with so many outstanding partners like Harvest Hope, the Columbia Police Department, various community leaders, and volunteers, to come together and show love. Because that’s really at the forefront of what’s needed,” Alia Ray says.

Harvest Hope CEO Erinn Rowe says the organization aims to show up for any community crisis.

“That’s what Harvest Hope is for, for vulnerable populations that need us. And so this is just a beautiful partnership and marriage of everything we can do to help our community become stable,” says Rowe.

“To be able to see the instant gratitude when you are helping those families, that is the ultimate, “says Mychell Borum, who has volunteered with Harvest Hope since 2015.

“Its so important to give back. To give back to our community and make our communities stronger,” says Sally Barefoot, who has volunteered with Harvest Hope since 2008.

Rhyne remains positive about the circumstances at the Colony, saying, “You should just keep everything positive. Don’t let anything negative bring you down, just keep it moving. And just think about all the good times that you will have and keep moving further.”