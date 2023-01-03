Incident report reveals additional details in state senator’s public intoxication arrest

Lexington, S.C. (WOLO)– New Year’s Day State Senator Tom Davis released a statement announcing early that morning he had been ticketed by the Lexington Police Department for Public Intoxication.

According to an incident report obtained through a Freedom of Information Act Request, the incident took place just after 4am in the parking lot of the Target shopping center on Sunset Blvd.

The incident report states that the responding officer saw a silver Toyota Rav4 sitting in the parking lot, not in a designated space.

Inside, the officer says, Senator Davis was “slumped downwards on the steering wheel.”

When the officer made contact with Davis, the officer says he had “extremely slurred speech” and “an odor of alcoholic beverage emanating from his person.”

The incident report confirms the senator’s statement that he had been at a party previously and determined that he had too much to drink to drive.

The officer’s report also details Davis agreeing to and failing a field sobriety test.

The report states that the officer asked Davis if he knew anyone in Lexington, Davis responded that his girlfriend lives there but the two had been in an argument earlier and he had been asked to leave.

Ultimately, according to the report, Davis was arrested and taken to the Lexington Co. Detention Center and charged with Public Intoxication.

In a statement sent to ABC Columbia News via his attorneys at the Strom Law Firm in Columbia Senator Davis writes, “I am ashamed and embarrassed by what happened last night and I want to say I’m sorry to my family and to my constituents. I’m not going to deflect or excuse this mistake. Instead, I am going to learn from it and move forward with a greater sense of responsibility. I look forward to the opportunity to prove to my family and my constituents that I have learned from this mistake.”

Senator Davis, a Republican, represents District 46 which covers portions of Beaufort and Jasper Counties.