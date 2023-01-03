Local Living: Grinding of the Greens

Local Living on ABC Columbia brought to you by MUSC Health

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— In our look at Local Living, if you are looking to get rid of that Christmas tree, don’t just toss it to the curb.

You can turn it into beneficial mulch.

Keep the Midlands Beautiful is once again holding the ‘Grinding of the Greens’ now through January 19, 2023. After that you can pick up free mulch on January 21 at the State Farmer’s Market.

There are a number of different drop off locations, click here for more information https://keepthemidlandsbeautiful.org/what-we-do/waste-reduction-and-recycling/grindingofthegreens/