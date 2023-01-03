Riverbanks Zoo and Garden kicks off New Year with ‘Free Fridays’ for Lexington/Richland residents

Image provided by Riverbanks Zoo Meerkat

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)- If you live in Lexington or Richland County you can head to Riverbanks Zoo for the return of Free Fridays.

According to officials with Riverbanks Zoo and Garden, they are kicking off the New Year with the return of Free Fridays. Starting January 6, residents of Richland and Lexington Counties, with proof of residency, can enjoy free admission on Fridays in January and February. (A valid ID or property tax statement will be accepted).

All other guests will be charged regular admission, according to the Zoo.

“Free Fridays is our way of thanking the residents of Richland and Lexington Counties for their continued support,” said Thomas K. Stringfellow, president and CEO of Riverbanks Zoo and Garden. Riverbanks relies on support from the community to help feed and care for the animals and maintain vital park operations.”

You can also see the latest addition to Riverbanks Zoo. According to the zoo, a meerkat pup was born December 5 and began exploring its outdoor habitat shortly after Christmas.

For more information, click here https://www.riverbanks.org/