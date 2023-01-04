City of Columbia introduces SHINE home improvement program, seeking contractors

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — The City of Columbia’s Community Development Department is introducing a new home improvement program called SHINE, or Single-family Housing Improvements for Neighborhood Enhancement.

According to the City’s Program Manager of Housing Delores Shabazz, SHINE is a tiered program, funded by the US Department of Housing and Urban Development, and is a step-up from the MAP, or “Maintenance Assistance Program,” it’s replacing.

“With the MAP program, we found that we were turning away more people than we could help. Because there was a threshold of $20,000 for repairs, so with SHINE it’s expanded to cover a lot more repairs,” Shabazz says.

The City‘s Residential Contractor Estimator, Adam Scott, says low to moderate income citizens who are approved for SHINE can receive help with smaller repair jobs on roofs and heating and air systems, and even receive full home rebuilds depending on the situation.

“What we’d love to see is that we’re able to assist the people that are the most in need, the ones that cannot afford to fix up their home. So they have a much more healthy environment to live in,” Scott says.

Shabazz says these repairs mean a lot to citizens who otherwise may not be able to complete them, saying, “It’s very difficult when you live on a fixed income to do some of the deferred maintenance that’s required, or if you have a disability, or just don’t have the physical capacity to do around your home.”

The Community Development Department will be holding workshops between January 18th and February 22nd for contractors who hope to take part.

To register, fill out the form here.

Available workshops are listed here:

January 18, 2023 5:00p.m.-6:30p.m.

Busby Street Community Center

1735 Busby Street Columbia, SC 29203

January 25, 2023 12:30p.m.-2:30p.m.

Eau Claire Town Hall

3905 Ensor Ave. Ste. 113, Columbia, SC

29203

February 8, 2023 12:30p.m.-2:30p.m.

Eau Claire Town Hall

3905 Ensor Ave. Ste. 113, Columbia, SC

29203

February 22, 2023 5:00p.m.-6:30p.m.

Busby Street Community Center

1735 Busby Street Columbia, SC 29203

“This program is federally funded, so there are some requirements that you may need that you don’t have in the public sector, so we’d like to speak to all the contractors about that so we can make this a successful program,” says Scott, who adds that fixing up homes in need increases the value of nearby homes as well.

City of Columbia officials say they will let everyone know when the application process is open for homeowners.