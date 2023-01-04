CPD arrests suspect accused of deadly shooting

Image: CPD

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Columbia Police Department has arrested 49 year old Duyon Wilson in connection with a deadly shooting CPD says he is suspected of being involved in.

According to authorities, the shooting took place in December at the Latimor Manor Apartments in the 100 block on Lorick Circle. Police say they reviewed surveillance footage to get answers during their investigation into the shooting . Officials say according to the video recorded of the December 16 incident, it appears the victim was shot multiple times following an argument police say took place earlier that same night.

CPD says when they initially arrived at the apartment complex after getting reports of a shooting they located that victim who they say was already unresponsive and pronounce dead a short time later.

Wilson is charged with Murder and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime.