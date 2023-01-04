Local Living: Free Fridays and Grinding of the Greens

Local Living on ABC Columbia brought to you by MUSC Health

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In our look at Local Living, if you are looking to get rid of that Christmas tree, don’t just toss it to the curb.

You can turn it into beneficial mulch.

Keep the Midlands Beautiful is once again holding the ‘Grinding of the Greens’ now through January 19, 2023. After that you can pick up free mulch on January 21 at the State Farmer’s Market.

There are a number of different drop off locations, click here for more information https://keepthemidlandsbeautiful.org/what-we-do/waste-reduction-and-recycling/grindingofthegreens/

Plus,

If you live in Lexington or Richland County you can head to Riverbanks Zoo for the return of Free Fridays.

According to officials with Riverbanks Zoo and Garden, they are kicking off the New Year with the return of Free Fridays. Starting January 6, residents of Richland and Lexington Counties, with proof of residency, can enjoy free admission on Fridays in January and February. (A valid ID or property tax statement will be accepted).

All other guests will be charged regular admission, according to the Zoo.

“Free Fridays is our way of thanking the residents of Richland and Lexington Counties for their continued support,” said Thomas K. Stringfellow, president and CEO of Riverbanks Zoo and Garden. Riverbanks relies on support from the community to help feed and care for the animals and maintain vital park operations.”

You can also see the latest addition to Riverbanks Zoo. According to the zoo, a meerkat pup was born December 5 and began exploring its outdoor habitat shortly after Christmas.

For more information, click here https://www.riverbanks.org/