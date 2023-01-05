ABC Columbia, Red Cross thank you for giving gift of life

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– ABC Columbia and the Red Cross would like to thank everyone who took part in our annual New Year’s Blood Drive that was held at the Flight Adventure Park Wednesday January 4, 2023.

People throughout the Midlands came out to roll up their sleeves to help give the gift of life. If you didn’t get the chance to come by during the blood drive, you still have time to donate and help the Red Cross keep their blood supply fully stocked. Officials say right after the holidays is a critical time for them to have those donations for those in need here in the Palmetto State.

The American Red Cross say the NFL is partnering with them this January, during National Blood Donor Month, and are asking everyone to consider giving. If you need a little more incentive to come out, how a chance to enter a drawing to win two free tickets to Super Bowl LVII? Donors who come out to give between January 1-31, 2023 will automatically be enter for a chance to win a trip to the big game which is scheduled to take place in Arizona this year.

We have additional details on more blood drives that are scheduled in the Midlands. To find a location, and time that works for you click on the link provided https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive