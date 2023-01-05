Local Living: Columbia Museum, Wolfgang & Wine

Columbia Museum of Art

If you’re looking for something to do tonight- it’s Free First Thursday at the Columbia Museum of Art.

The free admission is courtesy of dominion energy and the museum is operating on extended hours with the last gallery entry at 7:30!

There’s also a guided tour of the museum’s featured exhibition ‘The Art of Elizabeth Catlett: from the collection of Samella Lewis’ planned for six. For this and other events being held at CMA you can click the link below.

https://www.columbiamuseum.org/

Wolfgang & Wine

Looking ahead to next week, The South Carolina Philharmonic is bringing it’s first event of 2023 to the Koger Center for the Arts on January 14, 2023.

Under the direction of Morihiko Nakahara, the program will pair music by Handel, Vivaldi, Piazzolla and Mozart with a special preshow wine-tasting.

The show begins at 7:30 and advance ticket purchases are encouraged!

You can click on the link provided HERE to purchase your tickets or for additional information.

The Eagles ‘ Hotel California Tour’ comes to Columbia

Just announced! the eagles are bringing their ‘Hotel California’ tour to the Colonial Life Arena!

The band will take the stage on Thursday March 30, 2023 at 8 pm!

Tickets go on sale next Thursday the 12th on Ticketmaster. You can check back then and click on the link to get your hands on your passes for the upcoming concert. https://www.ticketmaster.com/