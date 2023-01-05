South Carolina Supreme Court rules state’s six week abortion ban unconstitutional

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Supreme Court today ruled the state’s 6 week abortion ban is unconstitutional.

The Court saying in its opinion that the state has the authority to limit the right of privacy that protects women but that limitation must be reasonable.

The court wrote in the conclusion: ‘Six weeks is, quite simply, not a reasonable period of time for these two things to occur, and therefore the Act violates our state Constitution’s prohibition against unreasonable invasions of privacy.’

South Carolina House Speaker Murrell Smith (R) reacted to the decision:

“The U.S. Supreme Court, through their Dobbs decision this summer, handed the issue of abortion back to state legislatures. Unfortunately, the South Carolina Supreme Court followed the path of the U.S. Supreme Court in Roe v. Wade by creating a constitutional right to an abortion where none exists. Todays decision fails to respect the concept of separation of powers and strips the people of this state from having a say in a decision that was meant to reflect their voices. Instead, South Carolina is left with a decision that is not reflective of our state’s political process or will.”