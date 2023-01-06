City of Columbia holds t-shirt design contest

Columbia,. SC (WOLO) — The City of Columbia is holding a t-shirt design contest! Two designs will be chosen from the entries. One that will be used on a short sleeved shirt for spring and summer and the other will be featured on a long sleeved shirt during the Fall and Winter.

Shirts will be sold in partnership with Experience Columbia S-C and the Columbia S-C Visitors Center’s online store. The contest is open now and will end on February 15th, 2023. .

To enter, or to find out more about the contest you can click on the link provided

HERE