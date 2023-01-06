Gov. Henry McMaster announces ’23-’24 executive budget

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Today at the statehouse Gov. Henry McMaster announced his executive budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

The budgets highlights include $500 million for a rainy day fund, $550 million for the SC Dept. of Transportation, and $380 million for rural water and sewer projects.

In a letter to the General Assembly Gov. McMaster writes, “We are presented with an opportunity to take bold, transformative actions that will help expedite prosperity for generations of our people to come. By thinking big, by being bold and by making these transformative investments that I have proposed, I believe we will set our State on a course that will provide the opportunity for prosperity, success, and happiness for generations of South Carolinians.”

The governor’s office provided the following links;

For a copy of the governor’s executive budget, along with his letter to the General Assembly and a detailed explanation of each allocation, click here. For a copy of a presentation outlining the governor’s priorities, click here.