Health experts say cases of the flu on the decline

(CNN) — The number of new influenza infections has tapered off.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). New cases and hospitalizations have been declining for several weeks with about 22 million cases, 230-thousand hospitalizations and

14-thousand deaths.

Experts say it’s shaping up to be a fairly typical flu season but also warn that just because we’ve already seen a peak doesn’t mean another one couldn’t happen.