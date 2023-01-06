Two years after Capitol attack, “Our Freedoms, Our Vote” rally held at State House

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — A rally was held promoting voting rights at the State House, marking the two-year anniversary of the attack on the United States Capitol.

The “Our Freedoms Our Vote” rally is a nationwide push to bring accountability to those who participated in the attack on January 6th, and to encourage elected leaders to further protect a citizen’s right to vote.

Dr. Candace Brewer, the founder of the SC chapter of POST, or Protect Our Stolen Treasures, says exercising your right to vote is crucial.

“What happened on January 6th shows each and every one of us that we must defend democracy. We have to stand up for what’s right. We cannot allow anyone to take away our freedoms and most importantly, our votes. We have to defend democracy,” says Brewer.

Dr. Elva Stinson attended today’s event and had a message for young voters, saying, “I want them to know that they have to keep working for that. They can’t just sit back and say, ‘Well I don’t have anything to do, or my vote doesn’t count or I can’t do anything. Because you can do something. Even if it’s just one person…or like the two of us here today. We have to show up and keep showing up.”

Dr. Stinson says accountability for that day is just as important.

“The people behind it are the ones that have not been held accountable. And we need to hold those people accountable, no matter who they are,” says Stinson.

Heather Odom spoke at today’s event as well and says many young voters feel derailed by the events of January 6th.

“They don’t know what to do. And it’s our job to stand up and talk about the seriousness of what happened and how people should be accountable so that we can give them hope. And give them enough lip to use their vote,” says Odom.

POST held a similar rally in Greenville, SC today as well.