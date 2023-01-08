Salvation Army of the Midlands discuss holiday results

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Salvation Army of the Midlands says holiday donations went fairly well during the season.

Area Commander Major Mark Craddock says they surpassed their red kettle goal of $200,000 with donation totaling at $230,000. Also, over 2300 children received Christmas assistance through the Angel Tree program.

Major Craddock says despite having challenges in the past with donations and volunteers, 2022 holiday season was successful. He says even though the bells have stopped ringing he hopes the Midlands will continue its generosity through donations that provide stability and hope to those who need it.