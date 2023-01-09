Chappelle Memorial AME Church’s celebration for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Chappelle Memorial AME Church is hosting a celebration for the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in the Midlands!

The event starts on MLK day, Monday, January 16 at 10 a.m. at the church on 1101 Pine Street.

Curtis spoke with Chappelle Memorial’s Reverend Michael Buckson & the church’s school superintendent Connie Moore about how the oldest MLK Day celebration in the City of Columbia honors the impact Dr. King left behind in the United States and the world.

Attorney I.S. Leevy Johnson will be an honoree and a speaker at the event.

Visit the church’s Facebook page for information on the event or visit their website to learn more about the church.