Gas prices rise $3.02/gallon average in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Gas prices in the Palmetto state have risen in recent days.

In Columbia they average 11.9 cents higher than this time last week at $3.02 according to Gas Buddy.

Prices in Columbia are 23 cents per gallon higher than they were a month ago and stand 13 cents per gallon higher than this time last year.

On the other hand, the national average on Diesel has fallen 2.1 cents in the last week and the price stands at $4.64 per gallon.