SCDMV to host 2023 CDL Day at State Fairgrounds

The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV) is hosting "CDL Day" at the State Fairgrounds on Jan. 10 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV) is hosting “CDL Day” at the State Fairgrounds on Jan. 10 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The day is dedicated to providing walk-in testing services for commercial driver’s licenses (CDLs) and commercial learner’s permits (CLPs).

During the event, individuals can apply for and take the required CLP knowledge examination and take the skills test for a CDL if the applicant completes the pre-trip inspection and meets other CDL requirements, including Entry Level Driver Training, if applicable.

Organizers say the pre-trip, motor carrier assistance, and knowledge test cut-off time is 3:00 p.m. The entrance on Rosewood Drive will serve as the check-in location.

In a statement, Kevin Shwedo, Executive Director of the SCDMV says, “Last year, our goal was to create an opportunity to do something to support the needs of commercial drivers and the trucking industry. A second year speaks to the agency’s evolution to bring the DMV to customers versus making them come to us. We’re looking forward to seeing members of the trucking community on the tenth.”

SCDMV staff will be available to answer questions from motor carrier customers concerning the completion of International Registration Plan (IRP) and International Fuel Tax Agreement (IFTA) applications.