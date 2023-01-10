Former SC Priest indicted for sexual abuse of minor

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Former South Carolina priest Jaime Adolfo Gonzalez-Farias was indicted on three counts for the alleged sexual abuse of an 11 year-old minor.

The 67 year-old was arrested on Nov. 28, 2022 in Miami, Florida and remained detained after a federal court hearing in Columbia. He previously held positions in churches including Pastor, Chaplain, Parochial Vicar, Administrator, and Priest.

The three count indictment charges against Gonzalez-Farias includes: Coercion and Enticement of a Minor, Transportation of a Minor with Intent to Engage in Criminal Sexual Activity, and Aggravated Sexual Abuse with a Child.

He faces a sentence of at least 30 years in federal prison and a maximum of Life on the Aggravated Sexual Abuse with a Child count, say officials. On the remaining counts, he faces at least 10 years and a maximum of Life.

If you believe you or anyone you know were victimized by Gonzalez-Farias or if you have information that can help this case, authorities ask that you contact the FBI at 803-551-4200.