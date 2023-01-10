Orangeburg authorities searching for murder suspect

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO)—The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety needs your help finding a murder suspect on the run.

Investigators say Cristyon Evans is connected to a homicide on December 30, 2022. The 35 year-old is considered to be armed and dangerous.

He’s 5’9” and weighs about 216 pounds. If you know where he is, don’t approach him.

If you see the suspect, contact Public Safety at (803) 534-2812 or send authorities a tip to 847411 on your mobile device.

Individuals who submit tips can remain anonymous.