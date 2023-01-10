SCHP investigates deadly single car crash

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly single car crash they say took place Tuesday morning.

Officials say the accident took place around 3 a.m., after the driver of a 2013 four door Hyundai was heading south along U.S. Highway 601 near Governor Heyward Road when the car ran off the left side of the road, striking a tree.

Authorities say the driver was the only one inside the vehicle and was pronounced dead on the scene. No word tonight on what led the car to run off the road.