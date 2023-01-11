City of Columbia’s Food Truck Fridays continues in January  

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia is continuing their popular Food Truck Fridays this new year.

Food Truck Friday’s features various types of delicious cuisines which can be enjoyed while connecting to others in the community, say organizers.

New food vendors will be operating from 2300 Bull Street from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Below are the participating trucks and dates:

January 13

Carolina Donut Diva

Kusina Filipina

January 20

Chuckie Cheezz Steaks & Hoagiez

Come Back Food Truck

Dogs on the Run

January 27

Carolina Donut Diva

Chuckie Cheezz Steaks & Hoagiez

Come Back Food Truck

Dogs on the Run