City of Columbia’s Food Truck Fridays continues in January
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia is continuing their popular Food Truck Fridays this new year.
Food Truck Friday’s features various types of delicious cuisines which can be enjoyed while connecting to others in the community, say organizers.
New food vendors will be operating from 2300 Bull Street from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Below are the participating trucks and dates:
January 13
Carolina Donut Diva
Kusina Filipina
January 20
Chuckie Cheezz Steaks & Hoagiez
Come Back Food Truck
Dogs on the Run
January 27
Carolina Donut Diva
Chuckie Cheezz Steaks & Hoagiez
Come Back Food Truck
Dogs on the Run