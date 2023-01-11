SC Democratic Party calls on AG, US Justice Dept. to investigate new state superintendent’s degree

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– In letters sent to US Attorney General Merrick Garland and South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, the South Carolina Democratic Party is calling for an investigation into newly-sworn-in State Superintendent of Education’s Master’s degree from Bob Jones University in Greenville.

SCDP Chairman Trav Robertson alleges Weaver, the state Republican Party, and the university conspired to commit fraud and circumvent the law requiring the post graduate degree to qualify for the office.

In the letters Robertson writes, “The probability that a candidate can comply with South Carolina law by enrolling, satisfying the requirements, and receiving a post-baccalaureate degree in as few as eight months is questionable at best.”

SCGOP chairman Drew McKissick released a statement in response to the allegations saying, “It’s a pathetic attempt to steal attention from the inauguration of a duly elected Superintendent who is committed to making educational choice a reality in our state.”