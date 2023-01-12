Former SC correctional officer charged with sexual misconduct

The SC Department of Corrections charged 35 year-old Shanelle Betterson Eichelberger with sexual misconduct with an inmate while serving as a correctional officer.

According to authorities, Eichelberger was fired after video evidence showed her having sexual intercourse with an inmate.

The former Manning Reentry/ Work Release Center employee is charged with first-degree sexual misconduct and misconduct in office.