Beaufort authorities searching for missing, endangered 15 year-old boy

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WOLO)— The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is looking for missing and endangered 15-year-old Timothy Landon Bonk.



Authorities say he was last seen near 89 James F. Byrnes Road in the Royal Pines subdivision today, Jan. 13 at 11:00 a.m. after running away from his home.

Bonk is described as 5’6″ tall with brown hair and brown eyes. Before his disappearance he was seen wearing a camouflage-colored sweater and neck gator, black pants and white shoes.

If you have information on his whereabouts, call the Beaufort County Communications Center at 843-524-2777.