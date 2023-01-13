DHEC awards twenty SC schools as ‘Champions of the Environment’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced twenty state schools will receive “Champions of the Environment” grants to support environmental education in classrooms.

The DHEC, Dominion Energy, and Sylvamo sponsored funds are awarded each school year to benefit students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

Ten schools won $2,500, four schools won $2,000, and six schools were awarded $1,000.

The award will go towards habitat restoration project, litter prevention, waste management, citizen science, and alternative energy sources.

In a statement, DHEC’s coordinator for the Champions of the Environment program Amanda Ley says, ““We’re excited to award grants to such a large number of schools this year. This is the largest number of projects we’ve awarded in the program’s history.”

The 2022-23 Champions of the Environment winners are:

$2,500 winners

• Ashley Hall School, Charleston County

• Beechwood Middle School, Lexington County

• Coastal Montessori Charter School, Georgetown County

• Dacusville Middle School, Pickens County

• Glenforest School, Lexington County

• Liberty STEAM Charter School, Sumter County

• Mid Carolina High School, Newberry County

• Richland Two Institute of Innovation, Richland County

• Trident Academy, Charleston County

• Waccamaw High School, Georgetown County

$2,000 winners

• Brookdale Elementary School , Orangeburg County

• Lugoff Elgin High School, Kershaw County

• Palmetto High School, Anderson County

• Plain Elementary School, Greenville County

$1,000 winners

• Darlington Middle School, Darlington County

• Greer Middle College Charter High School, Greenville County

• Leaphart Elementary STEAM Magnet, Lexington County

• Mitchell Road Elementary, Greenville County

• Swansea High Freshman Academy, Lexington County

• Wellford Academy of Science and Technology, Spartanburg County

For more information, including descriptions of each winning project, visit www.scdhec.gov/champions.