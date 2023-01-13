Lexington Sheriff’s Dept., Publix to raise money towards Special Olympics

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is partnering with the Public grocery stores in both Lexington and Red Bank to raise money for the SC Law Enforcement Torch run for Special Olympics.

Customers can purchase a Special Olympics Torch Run icon by making a donation at check out or cash collections at the door and receive a coupon that’s valid until Jan. 29.