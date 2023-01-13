Newberry scammers using church directories say authorities

We have a scam alert to pass along to residents in Newberry County.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— We have a scam alert to pass along to residents in Newberry County.

Deputies with the Sheriff’s Office say scammers are using church directories to email, text, and call residents asking for gift cards for the church.

Investigators say if you get one of these messages, call the church before donating.

Deputies say scammers often ask for gift cards that they then convert into cash.