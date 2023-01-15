Traffic stops lead to DUI arrest, drug charges, stolen firearm recovery in Lexington County
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) Multiple traffic stops result in the arrest of multiple people in Lexington County.
According to the Lexington County Police Department, along with answering calls for service on Saturday, January 14th, deputies were busy with twenty traffic stops where a driver was arrested for DUI, the discovery of other alcohol violations, multiple drug charges, and the recovery of a stolen firearm, and the arrest of someone unlawfully carrying a firearm.
The department says proactive traffic enforcement goes a long way in keeping the community safe and is part of their ongoing strategic plan focused on lowering crime and traffic safety.