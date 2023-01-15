Traffic stops lead to DUI arrest, drug charges, stolen firearm recovery in Lexington County

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) Multiple traffic stops result in the arrest of multiple people in Lexington County.

According to the Lexington County Police Department, along with answering calls for service on Saturday, January 14th, deputies were busy with twenty traffic stops where a driver was arrested for DUI, the discovery of other alcohol violations, multiple drug charges, and the recovery of a stolen firearm, and the arrest of someone unlawfully carrying a firearm.

Along with answering calls for service last night, Patrol Division and Traffic Safety Officers were busy with twenty traffic stops where a driver was arrested for DUI (.16% BAC), finding several other alcohol violations, multiple drug charges, recovering a stolen firearm, and… pic.twitter.com/hllM7Y9jja — Lexington Police(SC) (@LexingtonPD) January 14, 2023

The department says proactive traffic enforcement goes a long way in keeping the community safe and is part of their ongoing strategic plan focused on lowering crime and traffic safety.