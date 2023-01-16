SC NAACP hosts annual King Day at the Dome

COLUMBIA ( SC)– The annual King Day at the Dome is set for Monday January 16, 2023.

King Day at the Dome will begin with an 8am Prayer Service at Zion Baptist Church. At 9:30am there will be a march to the State House.

The MLK rally at the Dome will take place at1 10am at the State House.

According to the SC NAACP, the keynote speaker will be the Honorable Bennie Gordon Thompson. Honorable Bennie Thompson, an American politician serving as the U.S Representative for Mississippi’s 2nd Congressional District since 1993.