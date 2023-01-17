Pet of the Week: Brownie!

LEXINGTON CO., SC (WOLO): Meet Brownie! This 2-year-old Boxer-Harrier mix is ready to find her ‘furever’ home!

Brownie came to the shelter as a stray, but did have a previous owner who eventually surrendered her to Lexington County Animal Services. Shelter officials say Brownie is great with other dogs, loves people, and would probably be great with kids as well, but meet and greets are always recommended if you have other pets or little ones in the home.

Brownie is a couple years old, but still has a lot of love to give and is ready to learn! She already knows some commands like sit and lay down, and loves belly rubs.

Now until February 14th, Lexington County Animal Services is offering a half-off adoption special to make it even easier for you to find your ‘furever’ love for Valentine’s Day! All adoptions during that time with be $20, including Brownie’s!

An adoption event is also taking place at Pet Supermarket located at 509 West Main St in Lexington this Saturday, January 21st from 10am-2pm. Adoption fees for dogs will be waived at the event!

Brownie is already spayed, fully vetted, microchipped, and ready to go home with you today! You can find her at the shelter at 321 Ball Park Rd., in Lexington.