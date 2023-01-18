Columbia Fire Department issues traffic alert due to cut gas line

The Columbia Fire Department says Broad River Road, between Zimalcrest Drive and Seminole Road, is temporarily closed due to a cut gas line.
Jessica Mejia,

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia Fire Department says Broad River Road, between Zimalcrest Drive and Seminole Road, is temporarily closed due to a cut gas line.

Department officials say repairs to the line will take considerable time. In the meantime, drivers should take alternate routes.

Stay with ABC Columbia News for more updates.

Categories: Local News, News
Tags: , , ,

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts