Columbia Fire Department issues traffic alert due to cut gas line

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia Fire Department says Broad River Road, between Zimalcrest Drive and Seminole Road, is temporarily closed due to a cut gas line.

Department officials say repairs to the line will take considerable time. In the meantime, drivers should take alternate routes.

