Columbia Police charge 26 year-old man in death investigation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia Police Department charged 26-year-old Devante Antonio Dinkins in connection with a death investigation.

Dinkins is accused of burying his friend in a shallow grave in the backyard at a Kimpton Drive home on Sept. 16, after the victim experienced a medical event that caused death. Officers say Dinkins allegedly did not notify police or call 911.

A witness notified the police of the suspicious activity after they noticed the disturbed soil.

Authorities say the suspect is charged with the Unauthorized Removal of a Dead Body after the 24 year old’s death in 2022.

Dinkins was released from the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center after a judge issued a $10,000 surety bond.