Richland Two Superintendent Dr. Baron Davis turns in resignation

Richland School District Two's Superintendent has resigned after a special called board meeting Tuesday.

The vote to accept Dr. Baron Davis’ resignation was unanimous and was effective immediately.

Davis has served as superintendent since 2017.

The board has not yet named an interim superintendent.