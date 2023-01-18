SLED charges woman with intimidation of witness

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— SC Law Enforcement Division (SLED) agents charged 32 year-old Alana Ann Westbury with Intimidation of a Witness on Jan. 12.

Authorities say Westbury attempted to obstruct or impede the case after the court allowed supervised DSS contact between the defendant and minor victim.

The defendant had been charged with Trafficking a victim under 18 years-old, 1st offense and three counts of Unlawfully Placing a Child At Risk.

During the first contact after charges were made, agents learned the defendant spoke with the victim asking them if they wanted the defendant to go jail, according to arrest warrants.