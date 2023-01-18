West Columbia hotel standoff suspect denied bond

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— We are learning more about the man arrested after a standoff in West Columbia yesterday.

Bond was denied today for Jonathan Russell Saylor on several charges including attempted murder.

Investigators say the Charleston man barricaded himself inside the Hilton Garden Inn on McSwain Drive following a domestic violence incident.

Law enforcement charged him with Attempted Murder, Discharging a Firearm into a Vehicle, two counts of Discharging a Firearm into a Dwelling, three counts of Malicious Injury to Personal Property, and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Violent crime.

The Charleston resident sustained minor injuries including a gunshot wound to the lower body and an injury from a K-9 apprehension during the incident.