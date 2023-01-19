Murdaugh attorneys file motion against State’s blood spatter testimony

Attorneys for Alex Murdaugh have filed a motion to bar the State prosecution from using the blood spatter testimony at trial.

The defense says the State and the witness did not comply with a court order to turn over certain documents.

Murdaugh’s attorneys say SLED and the witness lied in the report.

They asked that the witnesses’ testimony not be allowed in any form.

Murdaugh has pleaded not guilty for the murders of his wife Maggie and son Paul in June of 2021.

The trial begins Monday in Walterboro.