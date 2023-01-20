Investiture ceremony held for new USC President

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The University of South Carolina has officially entered a new era of leadership.

Today the University held an investiture ceremony for new President Michael Amiridis at the Koger Center.

In his speech, Amiridis outlined his vision for the University and highlighted the role of higher education in finding novel solutions to local and global challenges.

Amiridis is the University’s 30th President.