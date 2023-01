At least 10 killed in California mass shooting

ABC NEWS–( California)– At least 10 people were killed and another 10 people were injured at Lunar New Year celebration in the Los Angeles suburb of Monterey Park. Police say a gunman opened fire inside a crowded dance studio.

The suspected gunman is still at large, police say.

This is a developing story, click here for updates https://t.co/blpUphqDQ8