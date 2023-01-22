SC Congressman James Clyburn to be honored at the International African American Museum’s Carolina Gold Gallery

Courtesy: International African American Museum (IAAM)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— South Carolina Congressman James E. Clyburn is slated to be honored at the International African American Museum’s Carolina Gold Gallery following a $1 million donation by a Texas couple.

The gallery will bear the House assistant Democratic leader’s name once the museum opens in 2023.

The dedication gift was made by Austin, Texas residents Lynne Dobson and Greg Wooldridge after Dobson met the congressman at a luncheon in Austin last spring.

In a press release statement Dobson says, “Rep. Clyburn has always inspired me with his many years of devoted public service for our country, especially his tireless work to ensure that the needs of Black Americans are heard, and their contributions are recognized.”

The couple created their foundation, Tejemos, to support civil rights causes, education, social justice, and constitutional freedoms.

The Carolina Gold Gallery is named after a variety of African rice, a staple in SC until the late 1920s. The gallery includes the Memories of the Enslaved Exhibit which offers a look at the impact of enslaved people whose labor helped build the rice industry and examines the beginnings of the plantation systems.

In a statement Congressman Clyburn says, “I am honored to have a piece of this historic museum named in my honor. I am extremely thankful to Lynne and Greg for their contribution to the continued development of the International African American Museum. My hope is that those who visit will leave with a more complete understanding of African American and American history.”

The museum is slated to open later this year.