City of Columbia seeking t-shirt design contest entries

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia is starting an annual t-shirt design contest.

Submissions will fall under two categories: Spring/Summer design and Fall/Winter design. The Spring designs will be featured on a short sleeve t-shirt and the Fall designs will be on a long sleeve t-shirt.

The contest opened on January 1st and winners will be announced on February 15th. There is no entry fee to submit a design.

Participants will be able to submit 2 design submissions.

The proceeds from t-shirt sales will be donated to help fund the “Love Your Block” grant program.

Rules and Guidelines:

1. All designs must be original creations of the contestant. Submissions must not have been previously published and must not contain profanity, trademarks, other organization’s logos, or any copyrighted works of any other person or business.

2. Design(s) must be submitted in .pdf format via the submission form on the Mayor’s website by 11:59 pm on January 31st, 2023.

3. Winning designer(s) must agree to sign a waiver to allow the City of Columbia use of design, free of charge, for any and all printing and promotional purposes.

4. Contest winner(s) must agree to work with Experience Columbia SC’s printer if slight changes/modifications are necessary for production. If not, an alternate winner may be chosen to meet production deadlines.

5. By submitting an entry, you are agreeing to all contest rules. If you have any questions, please email Elizabeth.ropp@columbiasc.gov